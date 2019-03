BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he had a “productive working dinner” the previous night in Beijing, as he headed to a state guest house to begin a day of trade talks.

Mnuchin, speaking to reporters at his hotel, said he was looking forward to his discussions. He did not elaborate. (Reporting by Philip Wen Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Paul Tait)