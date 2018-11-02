Cyclical Consumer Goods
U.S. official says report that Trump seeking China trade deal not true -CNBC

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - A senior Trump administration official on Friday dismissed a media report that said U.S. President Donald Trump was readying a possible trade deal with China as untrue, a CNBC reporter said in a post on Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg reported that Trump wanted to reach an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping and had asked key U.S. officials to begin drafting potential terms for a deal. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Makini Brice; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

