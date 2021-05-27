Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

U.S. trade boss raised 'issues of concern' in candid talks with China's Liu - USTR

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai voiced concerns during her initial, candid virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.

“During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration’s worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern,” it said.

Tai also told Liu that she looks forward to future discussions.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal And David Lawder; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up