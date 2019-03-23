U.S.'s Lighthizer, Mnuchin to travel to China for trade talks-White House

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to Beijing for the latest round of high-level trade talks scheduled to start on March 28, the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

The United States also will receive a Chinese trade delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He for meetings in Washington that are set to begin on April 3, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)