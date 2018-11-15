USTR says next tranche of U.S. tariffs on imports from China on hold -FT

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has told some industry executives that another round of tariffs on Chinese imports has been put on hold as the two nations pursue talks, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed person familiar with the situation.

U.S. President Donald Trump has already imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese goods imported into the United States to force concessions from Beijing on the U.S.’ list of demands for trade reforms. He has also threatened to target another $267 billion worth of goods if China does not address Washington’s demands. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)