Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 3, 2019 / 11:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

USTR, Treasury say China pursuing 'blame game' on trade negotiations

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said on Monday that China was pursuing a “blame game” in recent public statements and a white paper issued on Sunday that misrepresented the nature and history of trade talks between the two countries.

In a joint statement, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office and the U.S. Treasury reiterated their view that Chinese negotiators had “backpedaled” on important elements of a deal that had been largely agreed, including on an enforcement provision.

“Our insistence on detailed and enforceable commitments from the Chinese in no way constitutes a threat to Chinese sovereignty,” USTR and the Treasury said. (Reporting by David Lawder; \Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below