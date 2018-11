WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser said on Tuesday that the United States was talking again with China on trade, calling it a “very positive” development.

“Right now we’re having communications at all levels of the U.S. and Chinese governments,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC in an interview. “We’re talking to them again ... so that’s a plus.” (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Lisa Lambert Editing by Susan Heavey)