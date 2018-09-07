FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 2:00 PM / a minute ago

White House economic adviser says U.S. still talking to China on trade -CNBC

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday told CNBC that the United States continues to talk with China about a number of trade issues but added that so far China has not met U.S. requests.

“We are still talking with China on a number of issues... Those talks will continue to go on. We want lower barriers across the board,” he said, adding that specifically the United States is seeking “zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, zero subsidies, stop the IP theft, stop the technology transfer, allow Americans to own their own companies.”

“Those have been our asks for many months and so far those asks have not been satisfied,” he said. “However hope springs eternal.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

