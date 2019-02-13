White House: Trump weighing possibilities on China trade deadline

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday told Fox News that President Trump is weighing different possibilities on how to treat the looming March 1 deadline to reach a trade deal with China, adding that the final agreement depends on Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting in person.

The United States would escalate tariffs on Chinese goods if the deadline is missed, and likely prompt the Asian nation to retaliate. But in recent days, Trump has signaled flexibility on that date as a U.S. delegation works this week with Beijing to come to an agreement. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey)