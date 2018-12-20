Chinese Labor Unrest
China poised to buy more U.S. soybeans soon- sources

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China is poised to buy another round of soybeans from the United States, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, amid a truce in a trade war with the United States.

One of the sources said China could buy more than 2 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, likely before the Christmas holiday on Dec. 25.

The soybean purchase would be the third such round since Washington and Beijing agreed on Dec. 1 to a 90-day truce in the trade war.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tony Munroe

