FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 11, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S. Senate backs non-binding measure seeking congressional tariff role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a non-binding motion on Wednesday that would give Congress a role in President Donald Trump’s decisions to impose tariffs for national security reasons.

As voting continued, 83 senators approved and 11 opposed the non-binding measure, part of an ongoing effort led by some of Trump’s fellow Republicans who support free trade to push back against the president’s escalating effort to address what he sees as unfair foreign trade. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.