U.S. Senate backs non-binding measure seeking congressional tariff role

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly approved a non-binding motion on Wednesday that would give Congress a role in President Donald Trump’s decisions to impose tariffs for national security reasons.

As voting continued, 83 senators approved and 11 opposed the non-binding measure, part of an ongoing effort led by some of Trump’s fellow Republicans who support free trade to push back against the president’s escalating effort to address what he sees as unfair foreign trade. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)