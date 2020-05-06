U.S. launches national security probe of mobile crane imports

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday launched a “Section 232” national security investigation into imports of mobile cranes from Germany, Austria, Japan and elsewhere, following a complaint by domestic producer Manitowoc Co.

Manitowoc argues that increased imports of low-priced mobile cranes and intellectual property infringement by foreign competitors had harmed the domestic mobile crane manufacturing industry.

The Commerce Department noted that the Department of Homeland Security has identified mobile cranes as a critical industry because of their use in the defense and critical infrastructure sectors.