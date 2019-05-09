Vietnam may be added to expanded U.S. list on currency manipulation -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - The Trump administration will expand the number of countries it monitors for currency manipulation in an upcoming report expected this month, and Vietnam may be added to the list, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg said the number of countries on the watch list will rise to about 20 from 12 in the previous report issued in October.

Vietnam may be added to the list, while India and South Korea are expected to be dropped, it said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)