U.S. trade chief advances digital tax tariff probe against six countries

FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai addresses the Senate Finance committee hearings to examine her nomination to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, in Washington, DC February 25, 2021. Bill O'Leary/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Friday she is proceeding with potential tariff actions against Austria, Britain, India, Italy, Spain and Turkey over digital tariffs in probes launched by her Trump administration predecessor, Robert Lighthizer.

In a statement, Tai announced that USTR was terminating “Section 301” tariff investigations against Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union and Indonesia because these jurisdictions have not adopted or implemented digital services taxes that were previously under consideration.