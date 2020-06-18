Italy wants a global agreement on digital tax by end of 2020 - EconMin

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday Italy was still committed to a shared global deal on a tax on digital services, after the United States decided to quit global talks on how to tax sector giants.

“Despite the COVID-19 emergency, we are determined to find a solution by 2020 working with France, Spain and the UK, as decided by the G20,” Gualtieri wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Washington said it was withdrawing from negotiations with European countries over new international tax rules on digital firms, saying talks had made no progress.

EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni made it clear on Thursday the bloc was ready to take independent action on the issue, which involves tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Stephen Jewkes)