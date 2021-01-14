USTR says Austria, Spain, UK digital taxes discriminate against U.S. firms

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Thursday said it has found that digital services taxes imposed by Austria, Spain and the United Kingdom discriminate against U.S. companies and are inconsistent with international tax principles, but will take no immediate action.

Releasing the results of a “Section 301” investigation into the countries’ digital taxes, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the trade agency will continue to evaluate all available options.

“The best outcome would be for countries to come together to find a solution,” Lighthizer said in a statement. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)