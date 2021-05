FILE PHOTO: A Peloton exercise bike is seen after the ringing of the opening bell for the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday it is launching a patent infringement investigation into several fitness companies, including Peloton Interactive Inc and Lululemon Athletica Inc, following complaints from subsidiaries of DISH Network Corp.