U.S. does not intend to intervene in currency markets for now, Mnuchin tells Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the United States does not intend to intervene in currency markets for now, Bloomberg News reported.

Mnuchin told Bloomberg in an interview that the situation could change in the future but right now the Treasury is not contemplating any intervention.

Mnuchin said he thinks it would be more effective if the U.S. Treasury intervened in conjunction with both the Federal Reserve and U.S. allies, Bloomberg said.