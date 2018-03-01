FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:57 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. oil lobby criticizes Trump steel, aluminum tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum next week drew sharp criticism on Thursday from the head of the main U.S. oil lobby group.

“These tariffs would undoubtedly raise costs for U.S. businesses that rely heavily on steel and aluminum for the majority of their products – and ultimately consumers,” said Jack Gerard, president of the American Petroleum Institute.

Gerard said the U.S. oil and gas industry relies on steel imports in drilling, on and offshore production, pipelines, liquefied natural gas terminals and refineries.

Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

