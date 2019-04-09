Talks on cutting China tariff on U.S. ethanol 'positive' -US Agriculture Secretary

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Tuesday that Washington was in talks with China about reducing China’s tariff on U.S. ethanol and that the discussions were “positive.”

“There have been conversations with China on reducing that tariff on ethanol, which would obviously be good for our domestic corn industry,” he told reporters. “While things look positive, it’s never over till it’s over with the Chinese.”

He added that he wanted the Environmental Protection Agency to more tightly control its use of small refinery waivers exempting plants from their obligation to blend biofuels like corn-based ethanol under the Renewable Fuel Standard, and had discussed the issue with EPA chief Andrew Wheeler. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Richard Chang)