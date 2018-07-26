FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German Economy Minister optimistic on EU-US trade talks prospects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday he was hopeful that trade talks between the United States and the European Union would yield a good outcome after the two sides agreed to move to ease the threat of a transatlantic trade war.

“I am optimistic that we can get a good result in the coming weeks and months,” said Altmaier, adding that the two sides had agreed not to talk in public about the threat of tariffs on U.S. car imports while talks were taking place.

He also said it was good that tariffs on aluminum and steel were being looked at again so there was a chance that they may be abolished. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)

