July 25, 2018 / 8:33 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Trump says agreed with EU to work to lower trade barriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that they had agreed to work on lowering trade barriers.

“We agreed today, first of all, to work together toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods,” Trump told reporters at the White House with Juncker by his side.

“We will also work to reduce barriers and increase trade in services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, medical products, as well as soybeans,” Trump said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

