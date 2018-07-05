U.S. tells German car bosses could abandon tariff threat -source

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Germany brought up in a meeting with German car bosses that President Donald Trump could abandon threats to impose tariffs on cars imported from the European Union, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday.

German daily Handelsblatt had reported on Wednesday that Ambassador Richard Grenell told executives from Daimler , Volkswagen and BMW Trump would want the EU to annul duties on U.S. cars imported to the bloc in exchange for a suspension of tariff threats.