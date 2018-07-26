FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's VDA says U.S.-EU trade progress is a 'big step forward'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s VDA automotive association welcomed on Thursday an agreement between the EU and the United States to take steps to ease the threat of a transatlantic trade war, saying it offered a real opportunity to avert further tariffs.

“This signal of de-escalation is important and after developments in the last few weeks, a bit step forward ... Now the agreement must be filled with life and negotiations must start quickly,” the VDA said in a statement. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Maria Sheahan)

