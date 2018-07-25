FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump secures concessions from EU to avoid trade war -Dow Jones citing EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has secured concessions from the European Union to avoid a trade war, CNBC reported on Wednesday, quoting a Dow Jones report that cited an EU official.

The EU has agreed to import more soybeans, lower industrial tariffs, and work more on liquefied natural gas exports, the report said.

Trump and the EU’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, were expected to make statements at a joint event on Wednesday following a meeting on trade, White House officials said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

