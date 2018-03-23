FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 23, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

France praises Trump rethink over tariffs on European steel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 23 (Reuters) - France’s government spokesman said on Friday that it was good news that U.S. President Donald Trump had changed his mind on the imposition of trade tariffs on European steel.

“It was a bad decision by the American administration for Europe, and French industry would have suffered from the unilateral increase in customs duties,” spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said in an interview on Public Senat.

“Europe had clearly stated its intention to riposte and enter a trade war ... It’s a good thing that President (Donald) Trump changed his mind on the tariff increases.”

Reporting by Brian Love Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.