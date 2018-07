PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - France welcomes EU trade discussions with Washington but does not want to enter into a wide-ranging negotiation and feels any deal should be reciprocal, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

“Each side, the Europeans and the Americans, must find something in these discussions. Any trade deal must be based on reciprocity,” Le Maire said in remarks distributed by his office. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)