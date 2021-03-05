Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Aerospace & Defense

France welcomes U.S, EU tariff freeze in aircraft dispute

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - France welcomed news on Friday that the European Union and the United States had agreed to suspend for four months tariffs imposed in a dispute over aircraft subsidies.

“We are at last ending the trade war between the United States and Europe that only makes losers. I am pleased for our French winegrowers. We must keep going on the road of cooperation in order to reach a final deal,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a statement.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Edmund Blair

