EU has won time in trade dispute with U.S., says German minister

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed an initiative agreed between U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Commission President aimed at easing a transatlantic trade war, saying it made a positive result more likely and had won the EU time.

“This is not yet the result we are aiming for but it has made a positive result in the whole discussion between the European Union and the United States in terms of free trade or protectionism more likely than before,” Maas said at a press conference in Seoul, extracts of which were broadcast on German radio.