German ambassador to U.S. urges quick resolution of aircraft subsidy dispute

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called for quick action to resolve a U.S.-European dispute over aircraft subsidies, calling it a distraction from issues such as climate change and the pandemic that require joint action by the historic allies.

Emily Haber, speaking during an online event hosted by the embassy, said it was important to settle the long-standing dispute, especially given the harmful impact of the pandemic on aircraft manufacturers in both regions and moves by China to develop its own commercial aircraft.