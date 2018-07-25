German minister welcomes EU-US breakthrough on trade

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Wednesday said U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union had achieved a “breakthrough” in trade talks that would help avoid a trade war and save millions of jobs.

“Congrats to @JunckerEU, @realDonaldTrump: Breakthrough achieved that can avoid trade war & save millions of jobs! Great for global economy!” Altmaier said in a posting on Twitter.

After a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Trump said the two sides would start talks aimed at resolving both the hefty tariffs the United States had placed on imports of steel and aluminium from the EU and the tariffs Europe had slapped on U.S. goods in response. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Alison Williams)