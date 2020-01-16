EU's Hogan says off to 'a good start' on resetting trade ties with U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - European Union trade commissioner Phil Hogan said his meeting with senior U.S. officials marked a “good start” to resetting trade ties with Washington, but there was more work to do.

Hogan told reporters he had a good exchange of views with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer several times during his visit, and underscored Brussels’ desire to negotiate solutions for several open disputes and avoid tit-for-tat tariffs.

He said the EU was not ready to put agriculture on the table in broader trade talks, but looking at non-tariff barriers such as phyto-sanitary standards could offer some options for breaking the impasse. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)