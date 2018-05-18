FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

India and EU give WTO lists of US goods for potential tariff retaliation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, May 18 (Reuters) - India and the European Union have given the World Trade Organization lists of the U.S. products that could incur high tariffs in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s global tariffs on steel and aluminium, WTO filings showed on Friday.

The EU said Trump’s steel tariffs could cost $1.5 billion and aluminium tariffs a further $100 million, and listed rice, cranberries, bourbon, corn, peanut butter, and steel products among the U.S. goods that it might target for retaliation.

India said it was facing additional U.S. tariffs of $31 million on aluminium and $134 million on steel, and listed U.S. exports of soya oil, palmolein and cashew nuts among its potential targets for retaliatory tariffs. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Catherine Evans)

