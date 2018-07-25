FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
July 25, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-German industry warns US auto tariffs not completely off table yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to ‘war’ from ‘deal’ in first paragraph)

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - A top German industry group gave a cautious welcome to solutions proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to avert a trade war, but warned that U.S. auto tariffs were not completely off the table yet.

The DIHK group said it was up to the United States now to rebuild a basis of trust with Europe, and remove the illegal tariffs.

“The proposed solutions move in the right direction, but a significant portion of scepticism remains,” the group said in a statement, adding the meeting had at least demonstrated that Europe would not let itself be divided. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.