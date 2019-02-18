EU's Juncker expects Trump to refrain from imposing higher tariffs on cars

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has promised European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that he will not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being, Juncker was quoted in a published interview as saying on Monday.

“Trump gave me his word that there won’t be any car tariffs for the time being. I view this commitment as something you can rely on,” Juncker told the German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview.

If Trump imposed tariffs on European cars nonetheless, the EU would react immediately and not feel obliged to stick to its promise to buy more soybeans and liquefied gas from the United States, Juncker added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Mark Heinrich)