FACTBOX-Boeing 737 MAX among jets in European tariff crosshairs

By Reuters Staff

    Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is imposing tariffs on
up to $4 billion a year of U.S. imports in a dispute over
aircraft subsidies. These include tariffs of 15% on
Boeing aircraft. The United States imposed similar tariffs on
European goods including Airbus jets last year.
    According to company data, Boeing has long-term
orders for 439 civil jets to airlines and leasing companies in
the 27 EU countries, worth $71 billion at list prices. Excluding
leasing companies, which order for airlines globally, EU-27
carriers have 222 jets on order worth $40.6 billion. 
    In Britain, which has not officially confirmed whether it
will apply the tariffs after leaving the EU this year, airlines
have 85 Boeing jets on order worth $16.2 billion. 
    Taken together, EU and UK firms have 307 Boeings on order.
    EU-27 airlines have ordered 166 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX
worth $20.2 billion at list prices and Tui's British operation
has ordered another 57 MAX jets worth $6.9 billion. 
    Only a small portion of jets on order would immediately be
hit. Deliveries are typically spread over several years and many
deliveries already have been deferred due to the Covid crisis.
    The tariffs would apply to the net imported price after
industry discounts which are at least 50% off list prices for
most types of planes, according to aircraft industry sources.
    Here are outstanding orders from European companies. They do
not include orders from leasing firms based outside Europe but
destined for European carriers. (Source: Boeing website)
           
 Boeing Unfilled Orders to Europe                               
 Airlines & Lessors  EU27            GB            Total        
                     Units    $m    Units   $m     Units  $m
 AerCap     737 MAX   71 8,634                         
 AerCap     787-9      5 1,463                         
 AerCap     787-9     17 4,973                         
 Air        737 MAX   20                                        
 Europa                                                   
                            2,432                         
 Air        787-9      5                                        
 Europa                                                   
                            1,463                         
 Air        787-10     9                                        
 France-KL                                                
 M                          3,046                         
 Avolon     787-9      2 585                         
 Avolon     787-9      1 293                         
 British    777X                       18                       
 Airways                                                  
                                           7,960          
 British    787-10                     10                       
 Airways                                                  
                                           1,349          
 Enter Air  737 MAX    6 730                         
 KLM        777-       2                                        
            300ER                                         
                              751                         
 Lufthansa  777X      20 8,844                         
 Lufthansa  787-9     20 5,850                         
 Ryanair    737 MAX   135                                       
            200                                           
                            16,848                        
 SMBC       737 MAX   101 12,282                        
 TAROM      737 MAX    5 608                         
 Timaero    737 MAX   20 2,432                         
 TUI        737 MAX                    57                       
 Travel                                                   
                                           6,931          
 Total                439   71,230   85    16,240    524        
                                                          87,470
                                                                
            By type                                             
            737 MAX    358             57            415  50,464
                                                          
                            43,533         6,931          
            787-9       50                            50  14,625
                                                          
                            14,625                        
            787-10       9             10             19   6,430
                                                          
                            3,046          3,384          
            777-         2                             2     751
            300ER                                         
                              751                         
            777X        20             18             38  16,811
                                                          
                            8,848          7,963          
                                                                
 Airlines only       EU27            GB            Total        
 Air        737 MAX   20                                        
 Europa                                                   
                            2,432                         
 Air        787-9      5                                        
 Europa                                                   
                            1,463                         
 Air        787-10     9                                        
 France-KL                                                
 M                          3,046                         
 British    777X                       18                       
 Airways                                                  
                                           7,960          
 British    787-10                     10                       
 Airways                                                  
                                           1,349          
 Enter Air  737 MAX    6 730                         
 KLM        777-       2                                        
            300ER                                         
                              751                         
 Lufthansa  777X      20 8,844                         
 Lufthansa  787-9     20 5,850                         
 Ryanair    737 MAX   135                                       
            200                                           
                            16,848                        
 TAROM      737 MAX    5 608                         
 TUI        737 MAX                    57                       
 Travel                                                   
                                           6,931          
 TOTAL                222   40,571   85    16,240    307        
                                                          56,811
                                                                
            By type                                             
            737 MAX    166             57            223  27,117
                                                          
                            20,186         6,931          
            787-9       25                            25   7,313
                                                          
                            7,313                         
            787-10       9             10             19   6,430
                                                          
                            3,046          3,384          
            777-         2                             2     751
            300ER                                         
                              751                         
            777X        20             18             38  16,811
                                                          
                            8,848          7,963          
 
 (Reporting by Tim Hepher)
