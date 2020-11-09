FACTBOX-Boeing 737 MAX among jets in European tariff crosshairs

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is imposing tariffs on up to $4 billion a year of U.S. imports in a dispute over aircraft subsidies. These include tariffs of 15% on Boeing aircraft. The United States imposed similar tariffs on European goods including Airbus jets last year. According to company data, Boeing has long-term orders for 439 civil jets to airlines and leasing companies in the 27 EU countries, worth $71 billion at list prices. Excluding leasing companies, which order for airlines globally, EU-27 carriers have 222 jets on order worth $40.6 billion. In Britain, which has not officially confirmed whether it will apply the tariffs after leaving the EU this year, airlines have 85 Boeing jets on order worth $16.2 billion. Taken together, EU and UK firms have 307 Boeings on order. EU-27 airlines have ordered 166 of Boeing's grounded 737 MAX worth $20.2 billion at list prices and Tui's British operation has ordered another 57 MAX jets worth $6.9 billion. Only a small portion of jets on order would immediately be hit. Deliveries are typically spread over several years and many deliveries already have been deferred due to the Covid crisis. The tariffs would apply to the net imported price after industry discounts which are at least 50% off list prices for most types of planes, according to aircraft industry sources. Here are outstanding orders from European companies. They do not include orders from leasing firms based outside Europe but destined for European carriers. (Source: Boeing website) Boeing Unfilled Orders to Europe Airlines & Lessors EU27 GB Total Units $m Units $m Units $m AerCap 737 MAX 71 8,634 AerCap 787-9 5 1,463 AerCap 787-9 17 4,973 Air 737 MAX 20 Europa 2,432 Air 787-9 5 Europa 1,463 Air 787-10 9 France-KL M 3,046 Avolon 787-9 2 585 Avolon 787-9 1 293 British 777X 18 Airways 7,960 British 787-10 10 Airways 1,349 Enter Air 737 MAX 6 730 KLM 777- 2 300ER 751 Lufthansa 777X 20 8,844 Lufthansa 787-9 20 5,850 Ryanair 737 MAX 135 200 16,848 SMBC 737 MAX 101 12,282 TAROM 737 MAX 5 608 Timaero 737 MAX 20 2,432 TUI 737 MAX 57 Travel 6,931 Total 439 71,230 85 16,240 524 87,470 By type 737 MAX 358 57 415 50,464 43,533 6,931 787-9 50 50 14,625 14,625 787-10 9 10 19 6,430 3,046 3,384 777- 2 2 751 300ER 751 777X 20 18 38 16,811 8,848 7,963 Airlines only EU27 GB Total Air 737 MAX 20 Europa 2,432 Air 787-9 5 Europa 1,463 Air 787-10 9 France-KL M 3,046 British 777X 18 Airways 7,960 British 787-10 10 Airways 1,349 Enter Air 737 MAX 6 730 KLM 777- 2 300ER 751 Lufthansa 777X 20 8,844 Lufthansa 787-9 20 5,850 Ryanair 737 MAX 135 200 16,848 TAROM 737 MAX 5 608 TUI 737 MAX 57 Travel 6,931 TOTAL 222 40,571 85 16,240 307 56,811 By type 737 MAX 166 57 223 27,117 20,186 6,931 787-9 25 25 7,313 7,313 787-10 9 10 19 6,430 3,046 3,384 777- 2 2 751 300ER 751 777X 20 18 38 16,811 8,848 7,963 (Reporting by Tim Hepher)