U.S. Commerce chief says EU trade talks to include all agricultural products

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Trade on all agricultural products will be discussed as part of U.S.-European Union talks agreed by President Donald Trump and European Union’s chief executive, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Wednesday, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

“It’s more than soybeans. All agricultural products are something that will be discussed. Soybeans was simply a very timely example of those,” Ross said in an interview with Fox News Channel. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)