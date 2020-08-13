Company News
August 13, 2020 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. should waive tariffs as EU meets WTO rules on Airbus, Spain says

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The United States should waive tariffs imposed on European Union goods because the bloc abides by all World Trade Organization rules on planemaker Airbus , Spanish Trade Minister Reyes Maroto said in a statement on Thursday.

The Spanish government rejects a U.S. decision to maintain tariffs imposed on EU goods, Maroto said, the day after the U.S. said it would keep 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the EU to resolve a 16-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies. The U.S. should seek a solution to the conflict, she added. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below