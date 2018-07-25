EU preparing counter-tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. goods -commissioner to paper

STOCKHOLM, July 25 (Reuters) - The European Union Commission is preparing to introduce tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. goods if Washington imposes trade levies on imports of cars, EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter on Wednesday.

“We hope that it doesn’t come to that and that we can a solution. If not, the EU Commission is preparing a rather long list of many of American goods. It would be around $20 billion,” she said. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by John Stonestreet)