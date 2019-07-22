Company News
July 22, 2019

EU would respond to U.S. tariffs on cars - EU official

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Union would respond with tariffs of its own if the Trump administration imposed tariffs on European car imports, a senior EU trade official said on Monday.

Sabine Weyand, the European Commission’s new Director General of Trade, said a wave of tit-for-tat tariffs would result in a negative situation for both economic blocs.

Weyand said the EU was also keen to find a way to settle a nearly 15-year dispute over government subsidies to U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and Europe’s Airbus for aircraft development, and avoid a spiral of tariffs in that area as well.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

