FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2018 / 5:48 PM / in 2 hours

Trump says he hopes to strike trade deal with Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he hopes to work out a fair and reciprocal trade deal between the United States and Europe as he welcomed the head of the European Commission to the White House for talks.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters as he sat down with Trump that Europe and the United States were allies and needed to work together. Trump said he wants reciprocal trade with allies at a minimum.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.