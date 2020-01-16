China's aircraft industry will benefit if U.S., EU don't resolve issues-Hogan

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - China and its aircraft industry will ultimately benefit if the United States and the European Union do not resolve their differences over aircraft subsidies, the European Union’s trade commission Phil Hogan said in Washington on Thursday.

Hogan, who is meeting with top U.S. officials this week, said the United States and the EU had a giant responsibility to resolve the dispute and warned that tit-for-tat tariffs would not be good for either side.

He said the EU was determined to reset its relationship with the United States, and a recent joint call by the EU, Japan and the United States for global rules on subsidies showed that cooperation was possible.