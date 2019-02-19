Cyclical Consumer Goods
EU parliament committee backs start of trade tariff talks with United States

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - EU lawmakers voted on Tuesday narrowly in favour of the European Union starting negotiations with the United States on a deal to lower tariffs on industrial goods.

The European Parliament’s international trade committee voted by 21 to 17 on a resolution encouraging the 28 EU countries to back negotiating mandates put forward by the European Commission.

The resolution, which will go to a vote by the full chamber in March, is not binding, but has a bearing on possible talks with the United States, given that the parliament would have to approve any deal agreed.

