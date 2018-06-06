FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 10:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU set to impose extra tariffs on U.S. imports from July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - The European Union should start applying additional import duties on selected U.S. imports from July in response to U.S. tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminium, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

EU members have given broad support to a European Commission plan to set duties on 2.8 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of U.S. exports in response to what is sees as illegal action by Washington.

“The Commission expects to conclude the relevant procedure in coordination with member states before the end of June so that the new duties start applying in July,” Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told a news conference. ($1 = 0.8497 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

