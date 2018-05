BRUSSELS, May 29 (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Tuesday she expected the United States to set a limit on EU exports of steel and aluminium even if it decides not to impose import duties.

“Realistically, if the U.S. decides to refrain from applying duties I expect them nonetheless to want to impose some sort of cap on EU exports,” Malmstrom told lawmakers in the European Parliament. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)