EU trade chief says ready to retaliate if U.S. imposes autos tariffs

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European Union trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Wednesday that the EU has a list of potential retaliation targets ready in case President Donald Trump imposes U.S. autos tariffs on EU member states.

Malmstrom told reporters after a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that the two did not speak specifically about autos tariffs but focused instead on regulatory cooperation issues and ways to enable EU countries to import more American soybeans and liquefied natural gas. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)