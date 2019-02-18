EU will react swiftly if U.S. hits it with car tariffs - Commission

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The European Union wants to improve trade relations with the United States, but will react swiftly if U.S. President Donald Trump decides to hit EU car imports with tariffs, the European Commission said on Monday.

“The European Union will stick to its word as long as the U.S. does the same,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

“The European Commission is aware of the conclusion of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce on whether car imports represent a threat to U.S. national security. Where this report translates into actions detrimental to European exports, the European Commission would react in a swift and adequate manner,” he said. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)