EU will respond to new U.S. tariffs - German ambassador to U.S.

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Union is as strong economically as the United States, and will respond to any additional U.S. tariffs with duties of its own on U.S. products, Germany’s ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, said on Wednesday.

In Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his threat to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the EU if the bloc doesn’t agree to a trade deal.

Haber told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies the EU would respond in the same dimension and the same vein.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)