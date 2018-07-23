EU's Juncker will not bring offer to Trump trade talks - Commission

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will not arrive in the United States for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump with a specific trade offer, the Commission said on Monday.

Juncker will travel to Washington on Wednesday for talks focused on trade tensions between the European Union and the United States.

“I do not wish to enter into a discussion about mandates, offers because there are no offers. This is a discussion, it is a dialogue and it is an opportunity to talk and to stay engaged in dialogue,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)