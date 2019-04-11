France to vote against opening of trade talks between EU-US - Elysee official

PARIS, France, April 11 (Reuters) - France will vote against the opening of trade negotiations between the European Union and United States given the repeated trade threats from Washington and its decision to quit the Paris climate accord, an Elysee official said on Thursday.

“France does not want a trade war or tension with the United States”, the source said, adding that it was likely only France would oppose opening the talks.

The French move does not block opening of the trade negotiations because the necessary majority of EU member states backs it. (Reporting by Jean-Baptsite Vey; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)